Saraki calls for probes of Attacks on Campaign, PDP suspect APC

Abubakar Bukola Saraki , the former governor of Kwara State has described the development as a return to the dark days of politics in the country believed to have become a thing of the past.

He said the attack was not just a threat to the nation’s democracy but an indication that some elements were still bent on sabotaging and undermining the success of next year’s general elections.

The statement quoted him as saying, “This sad development is a big setback for our democracy. It represents a slap on the face of all Nigerians. It made a mess of all the efforts of the eminent men and women who constitute the National Peace Committee which just recently got all leading presidential candidates, their party chieftains, and spokesmen to sign an accord to promote peace and unity before, during, and after the elections.

“Both the sponsors and perpetrators of these criminal acts should be treated as top enemies of the state. They should be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law in such a manner that others who harbour this evil intent will take this case as a big deterrence.”

YOUNEWS Checks also revealed that PDP verily believe that APC is bekk

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the APC was behind the attack.

Ologunagba stated, “The attack today by the APC must give well-meaning Nigerians concern as some reports alleged that the vicious assault on the PDP presidential campaign was spearheaded by the APC governorship candidate in Kaduna

“The APC is intimidated by Atiku Abubakar’s popularity and acceptance among the majority of Nigerians following their confidence in Atiku Abubakar’s practical experience, record, capacity, broad-mindedness, Pan-Nigerianism and willpower to unite our nation, revamp our devastated economy and guarantee the security of lives and property in our country.