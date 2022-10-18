Wike pressures Atiku to apologise, Insists Ayu go now, not after elections

Wike has advised the leadership of the PDP to apologise to Nigerians while explaining the circumstances in which the statement was made.

He added, “If it (statement) was made, as they said, I think, as a party, we need to apologise to Nigerians, assuming the (statement) was made.

“People are denying that it was made but if you watch the video, it appears true but people are saying with recent technology, anything can be done.

Speaking further, Wike took a swipe at the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, saying going by his responses to the allegations levelled against him, he stands indicted except proven otherwise.

He added, “Luckily for me, he (Ayu) has now mentioned that he went to the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa where they discussed the issues of borrowing.

“Now, the question is, when you talk about borrowing, who approves borrowing? You must go to the National Working Committee.

He also described as out of order the PDP Board of Trustees resolution that mandated Ayu to commit that he would resign after the 2023 elections.

The governor wondered why the BOT could not make Ayu to fulfil his initial commitment that he would resign if a northerner emerges as presidential candidate from the PDP convention.

“To say he should make another commitment that he will resign after the elections, for me, BOT resolution is ridiculous,” the governor said.