Atiku collapsed, flown to Paris – Fani-Kayode insists

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate collapsed in Abuja on Monday.

Fani-Kayode who made this known on his Twitter page said the incident occurred after Atiku arrived in Abuja from his rally in Kaduna State.

He said Atiku was flown to Paris for medical care after complaining of dizziness and severe pains in his head.

“After his outing in Kaduna yesterday @atiku fell ill. He complained of dizzy spells & severe pains in his head & all over his body throughout the flight to Abuja. After landing at Abuja airport he collapsed.

“He was flown to Paris for medical attention immediately. God be with him.

“For the purposes of damage control they took pictures of him with others the following morning from Paris but please do not be fooled.

“There is something very wrong with the PDP presidential candidate in terms of his health & they don’t want the Nigerian public to know. Pray for him,” he wrote.

But Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe in a statement said he left on a business trip.

“The former vice president travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one of his business entities that was impacted by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

“The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility,”