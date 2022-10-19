PDP knocks Wike for endorsing Sanwo Olu, says Jandor ‘ll win

The Peoples Democratic Party, has condemned the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

The endorsement was issued at the 22nd conference Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, held in the state on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Wike, a member of the PDP, said he decided to grace the occasion despite Sanwo-Olu belonging to the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing (well), even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here. If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me.

” If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu) for second term. Others should not waste their time.

In a swift reaction, the opposition party said “Such action is condemnable. It is not a welcomed development at all and it is not expected of a governor of that stature, a serving governor under PDP.

” No matter the quarrel, whether you want Ayu to be removed, I don’t think that is the best way to handle it. As for me and all the leaders in Lagos State, we query such utterances. It is uncalled-for and unnecessary. When you are in PDP, you stand by the party,” the Lagos State PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji, concluded by saying the Rivers Governor’s action was condemnable.

Another statement said, We would have expressed disappointment if Wike had attended any event with a speaking role without his usual rant of a drowning man who will clutch at straw.”

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has also informed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that it will render his counterpart in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, jobless in 2022

The party, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said it would have expressed disappointment if Wike had attended any event “without his usual rant of a drowning man who will clutch at straw.”

He said, “I only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support Jandor and at the same time couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos, despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.

“While we won’t but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which have witnessed influx of other state chief executives including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, it is worrisome that Wike will call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times he has invited anyone to Lagos for the commissioning of ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as Governor.

“My dear Governor and leader, we promise to render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of you former Governors next year. Only God, who has seen Jandor and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians, can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.

“We will continue to sell our breath of fresh air agenda to Lagosians with the promise of a better tomorrow. Lagos needs a breath of fresh air!”