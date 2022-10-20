10 persons die, 3 Vehicles burnt, as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Ten persons were burnt to death in an early morning accident on Thursday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The accident was caused by a tanker explosion,which occurred at about 1am around Araromi town, after Conoil filling station towards Sagamu Interchange on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, said two tankers, one trucks, and one bus were involved in the explosion.

Umar said three of the vehicles were burnt in the inferno.

He also said while 12 persons were involved in the accident, 10 persons were burnt to death while two occupants of the vehicles escaped.

She explained that the scene has been cordoned off, while traffic was diverted to avert a secondary clash.

“Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

“Motorists are advised to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation,”she said

The FRSC official added there is a possibility of discovering more casualties as recovery efforts were ongoing.