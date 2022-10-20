Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Citizens demand this govt bus on One-lane be arrested, auctioned

Citizens demand this govt bus on One-lane be arrested, auctioned

YouNews October 20, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Music, Press Release Leave a comment 72 Views

This bus belonging to Lagos State Government conveying civil servants home after work on Wednesday along Amara Olu street road, Agidingbi Ikeja drove against traffic around 4pm.

The bus prevented vehicles who are on their normal lane from moving until the driver was able to find a route out of it .

The driver of the vehicle has contravene the traffic laws of Lagos and must be punish while the bus confiscated and sold to the public like the state government have been doing fir private cars.

Or is the driver of this bus above the law?

YOUNEWS is aware that many want Lagos State Command , Gov SanwoOlu, and the appropriate agencies to look into it

” The state should look for the driver and punish him. He is a bad example. I think his license should be confiscated…and auction to the public.

The bus no is 250002.The Government must lead by example.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Those contesting against
Sanwo-Olu, (including Jandor of PDP) wasting time -Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said it is crystal clear that Lagos state governor, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.