Citizens demand this govt bus on One-lane be arrested, auctioned

This bus belonging to Lagos State Government conveying civil servants home after work on Wednesday along Amara Olu street road, Agidingbi Ikeja drove against traffic around 4pm.

The bus prevented vehicles who are on their normal lane from moving until the driver was able to find a route out of it .

The driver of the vehicle has contravene the traffic laws of Lagos and must be punish while the bus confiscated and sold to the public like the state government have been doing fir private cars.

Or is the driver of this bus above the law?

YOUNEWS is aware that many want Lagos State Command , Gov SanwoOlu, and the appropriate agencies to look into it

” The state should look for the driver and punish him. He is a bad example. I think his license should be confiscated…and auction to the public.

The bus no is 250002.The Government must lead by example.