Coffins, Flowers @ #EndSARS /lekkimassacre Memorial,Police arrest protester

Some participants at the second #EndSARS Memorial Procession showed up with dummy coffins, flowers and stained Nigerian flags.

The procession passed through the Lekki Tollgate, the scene of the killings that took place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

YOUNEWS confirmed heavy security presence at Lekki Tollgate as Nigerians mark two years anniversary of Lekki shooting.

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have also arrested a man at the ongoing #EndSARS memorial protest at Lekki toll-gate.

The protester was granting an interview with journalists when he was accosted by the police and asked to follow them.

He had parked his bike while speaking to the media during a peaceful procession.

Some youths had thronged Lekki toll-gate this morning to mark the #ENDSARS protest that took place on October 20, 2020.

