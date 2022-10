Price of Gas may go up, as flooding wreck productions

All upstream gas suppliers to NLNG have also declared force majeure as flooding wrecks havoc on Nigeria’s oil and gas production

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has declared force majeure on product supplies from its production facilities on Bonny Island, Nigeria following the declaration of force majeure by all its upstream gas suppliers.

The notice by the gas suppliers was a result of high flood water levels in their operational areas, leading to a shut-in of gas production which has caused significant disruption of gas supply to NLNG.

Consequently, NLNG activated force majeure clauses in accordance with the Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPA) provisions.

NLNG is currently reviewing the situation with gas suppliers to ascertain the extent of the disruption to its operations but would, as a reasonable and prudent operator, endeavour to mitigate the impact of the force majeure to the extent reasonably possible