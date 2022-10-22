5th marriage done & dusted! as Ooni marries 6th Concubine today

Sixth marriage within three days .This time to princess Adesegun.

Now, the palace is set for the marriage of Princess ADESEGUN and the OONI today, Saturday October, 22, 2022,:all things being equal.

Princess ADESEGUN, a multimillionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist is in her late forties

Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II the Ooni of Ife just tied the marital knot again, three days ago.

That was with Olori Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, who is his fifth wife, after taking his fourth in less than a week.

The new couple got married in an elaborate royal wedding and videos from the event have emerged on social media.

Ooni’s fifth wife, Olori Aderonke is a single mother of one. She is a London trained lawyer cum entrepreneur. She shuttles between the UK and Nigeria. She has known Ooni then a Prince at close quarters since 2015.

She is a Princess in Ile Ife. Her great-grandfather was Ooni Ademiluyi Ajagun.

She is the founder of the popular fashion showcase platforms, the AFWN & AFWL franchises.

Long may His Royal Majesty reign on the throne of his forefathers. Kabiyesi ooo!!!