Another tragedy hits David Mark as 51yr old son dies, cause revealed

David Mark’s Harvard-Trained Son, Tunde, has died of Cancer.

The 51 year-old son of Nigeria’s former Senate President David Mark, Tunde Jonathan Mark, died in a London hospital where he underwent treatment for cancer.

Tunde, who died on Friday morning, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

YOUNEWS sources revealed that his death came just eight days after he marked his 51st birthday. He was born on Octor 13, 1971.

In a statement, Mr. Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser to David Mark, confirmed that Tunde was born on October 13, 1971, and attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, for his Secondary school education.

Tunde, a Biochemist obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London.

He also studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences at the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The statement disclosed that the late deceased was married with a daughter and his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course