CAN opposes Religion in Politics as members appear on APC list

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has distanced himself from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council list.

In a statement made available on Thursday, the cleric said he has absolutely nothing to do with the list.

Top members of CAN, such as Bishop STV Adegbite, Barrister Comfort Chiqbue, Dr. Testimony Onifade, Barrister Samuel Nwankor, Dr. Victor Ivoke, Prof. Para Mallam and Apostle SanyaOlu are all named in the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council.

These are mostly names of outgoing officials of CAN and Archbishop Okoh described the development as worrisome.

According to the cleric, this development is against the popular stance of the leading Christian body on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.,” the Archbishop said in the statement he personally signed.

He also used the medium to assure Christians in the country that he is thoroughly carrying out investigations into the list which could be to determine if the listed persons were duly consulted and how these officials got involved into overt partisanship.

“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God,” he added.