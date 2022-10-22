CAN reveals: We begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo Olu’s 2nd term

The Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has revealef how the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, was appealed to, before he could allow Sanwo Olu for second term

“Bola Tinubu accepted that a Christian must also rule as a governor and that was why we had (Akinwunmi) Ambode.

After four years of Ambode, he was removed and was not given the opportunity to rule for second term, Babajide Sanwo Olu won the election.

He (Sanwo-Olu) narrowly escaped not being allowed to go for a second term but the church in Lagos also stood and approached Tinubu that he should be allowed because Muslims have ruled Lagos State for 15 years, so Christians should continue at least for another four years and he (Tinubu) agreed and that is why Sanwo-Olu is contesting again.

So, those were the things we mentioned at that event that Tinubu had done. For anybody to say he (Tinubu) has done evil to the Church will be a disservice to ourselves and God will not be happy if I accept such.