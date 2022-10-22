Increasing Numbers of Agberos as Market time bomb in Lagos

At Alaba market, YOUNEWS Learnt the market task force on Tuesday mobilised and sent hoodlums out of the market .

And that on Wednesday, the hoodlums re-enforced and stormed the market, leading to a bloodbath.

The palava that ensued thereafter has been attributed to the realisation by the traders that hoodlums, otherwise called Agberos, were on the increase in the market.

“The altercation is between the traders (businessmen and women) and the agberos who have been on the increase in the area lately.

“The traders are alleging that the activities of the agberos are chasing their customers away.

“One of the traders YOUNEWS discussed with said that the increasing incursion of the agberos in the market was hampering their businesses.

“A situation where customers must pay agberos after minor purchases – while heading out from the market, has discouraged the customers from patronising the market.”

The originator of Agbero was probably one Bushura , who at that time would sit at the corridor of a petrol station in Ebute Ero around Idumota in Lagos State where he collected the loading charges. The multiplicity of the group membership came from the recognition that the society at that time accorded to the job.

According to Lagos IGR and Agberoʻs revenue, over N123. 078 billion is generated by agberos each year.

And this amounts to 29.4 per cent of Lagos Stateʼs Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N418. 99 billion in 2020.

The amount is bigger than the IGR of any other state in Nigeria last year.