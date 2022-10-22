Is WIKE defecting to APC ?

With the Countdown to 2023, and the important of Buck vote, Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike is trending like a beautiful bride, getting attention ,here and there.

His is “Parley With The Presidency”, Lagos Gov and indecisive move and utterances is said to Rattle PDP

First, he was in the Villa where he was warmly received alongside other dignitaries by President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration of the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja last week Thursday.

Then he was in Lagos last weekend where he declared that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed and deserves a second term.

Then just today, he was among the 44 Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa who received the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) Award.

Indeed, in the face of the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has pitched Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.om one hand and the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu on the other the rank and file of the party is rattled by Wike’s body language.

YOUNEWS is aware that the Peoples Democratic Party is worried “We are at a crossroad over this crisis. Wike keeps rattling us with each passing day and event. His recent hobnobbing with the presidency speaks volumes. We are really concerned because whichever way anyone wants to look at it, he remains a major factor and stakeholder in our party.”

“His action and inaction towards the 2023 election will go a long way in determining the fate of our party and candidates especially the presidential candidate. The mere fact that three other governors of Benue, Abia and Oyo are with him.creates more anxiety of what is to come. This is a fact.”

Wike had warned about a week ago while addressing party faithful in Port Harcourt that he is yet to start politics but when he does his opponents will understand that he serious about his position on the crisis in the party.

Wike has insisted that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu resigns his position to create room for a Southerner. This he said will balance the equation as agreed by major stakeholders who endorsed that should the North get the presidential ticket then, the South will get the national chairman’s seat.