Ooni of Ife expresses frustration as he battles traditions

The Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has expressed his frustrations over his quest to bring modernity to the throne.

He nearly died in the process, he said.

“Indeed, being a king is no walk in the park.”

The Ooni explained that he tried making some changes but he couldn’t.

Maybe referring to his decision to keep to only one queen and have concubines, the monarch said of the traditional heritage of Ile Ife, “ This institution is bigger than me, beyond me.

“People in this palace are more than 800, they are close to a thousand.

” There are some people who have been living in this palace for more than 60 years, while some some have lived here for more than 80 years old. Some people are over 100 years old in this palace.

If I had my way, I tried to challenge it but it blew on my face but thank God I’m still alive.

” It’s an institution that is rich in heritage, culture and tradition.”