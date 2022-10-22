Ooni Of Ife praises now 1st Olori, Mariam Anako, for her ‘patience to wait’

The Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has disclosed why he married his queen, Mariam Anako.

Recall the monarch welcomed the Ebira-born queen to his Ile Ife palace in September 2022—nine months after Prophetess announced on Instagram her decision to divorce him.

Speaking at the grand reception he organised for their wedding on Sunday, in Ile Ife, Ooni eulogized his wife and went down memory lane on his initial perception of her.

The king , who is also celebrating his 48th birthday and seventh coronation anniversary, said, “Left to me, I would probably think she was one of those women.

In life when you close your eyes, you want evil people to pass , but the good people will also pass at the same time. But to the glory of God I didn’t close my eyes.”

Facing her on the chair where she sat next to him, he told Mariam, “Thank God for your life. Thank you for your patience. Thank you very much for your patience.

But you still need to have more patience just as your boss always tells you.”

Referring to his wife’s gentle nature, he said, “It’s all about patience. There is a strong virtue in patience, so please be patient. God bless you.”

Mariam Anako, now Queen Ogunwusi, isn’t the stereotype Instagram queens.

Rather, she’s reserved, humble and not the ‘post-yourself-on-Instagram’ personality.

One of her parents’ five daughters, Mariam was shot into limelight in July 2022 when news filtered into town that she is now married to the monarch.

Ooni’s bride, Mariam, is in her 30s. She is a top management executive (Administrative Manager) of Nestoil Limited; Nigeria’s largest indigenous Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Company in the oil and gas sector.

Mariam is from the prominent Anako family of Kogi State. Her mother, a retired police boss, is an active politician.

Mariam lost her dad at a young age and was brought up in the home of the former IGP Mohammed Dikko Abubakar who reigned as the boss of the Nigerian Police between (2012 to 2014). MD Abubakar as he is known, is the in-law of Africa’s wealthiest man – Alhaji Aliko Dangote.