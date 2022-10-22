Suileman speaks on assasination attempt, as 7 die

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry has confirmed the attack on his motorcade.,but refusing to name the culprit, though claiming he knows them.

Some gunmen had ambushed the cleric’s convoy on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State on Friday evening, killing seven persons including police officers.

No fewer than four policemen, one driver and a lady were confirmed dead.

Gory videos of the attack and bodies is trending on social media.

A Twitter user, @iamoodickson wrote: “Apostle Johnson Suleman just got off the phone with me now.

He escaped Assassins this afternoon. Sadly his 7 members were all gunned down.”

Confirming the incident, Apostle Suleman who lamented that he has been going through some tough times, said he cannot be killed.

He also confirmed that the incident was an assassination attempt but vowed not to mention the names of those behind the attack.

“There are things happening that I have been quiet about. Even if you are the most careless person on earth, you will not give yourself to so many scandals, he said.

“There are things happening that people don’t know, even though one or two persons take advantage of it along the line. The reason I’m coming out to speak now is because they have done all that and discovered that I’m still moving on.

“They decided to make an attempt on my life. I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked.

“The people who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names but I won’t do that. You can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God”.