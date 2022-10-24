542 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated From UAE, amidst tough times

The Federal Government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Sunday announced that a total of 542 stranded Nigerians were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates.

The commission made this known via its official twitter handle @nidcom_gov.

“A total of 542 stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates evacuated by the Federal Government arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on board the @MaxAirLtd Charted flight.

“The plane touched down at 4:29 am today, October 23, 2022. The evacuees consisted 79 males, 460 females and three infants,“ the commission made this known in a tweet.

PlatformsAfrica reported that the chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had in August, noted that the government would evacuate the stranded Nigerians in the middle eastern country.

The NIDCOM boss, who spoke during a press briefing in Abuja, noted that some of the Nigerians who were profiled in the UAE neither had passports nor other means of identification.

There has been a recent spike in the number of harassment cases reported by Nigerians in the UAE.

Recently, a young lady simply identified as Dun ChiChi on twitter was jailed for one year by the UAE government.

The lady had posted pictures of mistreatment by officials of the UAE immigration on her Twitter page.