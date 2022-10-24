Analysts say Apostle Suleiman has a whole lot of explanation to make

There are more than meet the eyes as far as these 21st century self-professed charismatic preachers are concerned.

Suleiman definitely has a whole lot of explanation to be made. He seems to know his assailants and in any sane clime, he should have been in police custody giving his briefs.

His case pattern is no different from the guy that was assassinated around the Lagos Trade Fair axis on Badagry road some years ago.

Those guys sure know what they got themselves into but are just trying to buy public sympathy.

The right thing every living soul should do for the Apostle SULEIMAN at this point in time, is to show empathy.

The Apostle is known to be garrulous by nature, that is not enough reason to condemn him.

That attack on his convoy and the killing of his police escorts and other members of his entourage is a condemnable and most evil act by whoever planned and executed it.

Why would anybody think of eliminating a preacher? What were the contents of his preaching that could evoke such assassination plot?

Assuming that the Apostle “offended” his assailants on a different turf,, is killing him the best way to solve the problem?

Why on earth should assassination be used to settle a score?

The Apostle’s reaction should be understood from the point that he was still in shock.

Nobody would witness such an attack and would not be in the same state of mind.

It is true that he should have showed empathy to those aides and his police orderlies that were killed instead of claiming he could not be killed. Let’s understand his statement from the point of his garrulous nature.

But one unsettling fact from the whole unfortunate incident was the report that the vigilante in that area arrested one of the gun men. But a senior police officer who later came to the scene of the crime, killed the suspect.

Was that an attempt to destroy evidence? Let the police look critically into that issue.