Double Tragedy : Assassins kill man burying wife who died in auto crash

Nigerian Returnee Businessman from Conakry Guinea, APOSTLE WISDOM MBAKWE has been killed by Assassins.

It happened while about to bury his Liberian wife who died in a Road Accident

Interestingly the killers was caught, and now singing like canary.

He confessed to hide in an uncompleted building under the cover of darkness

The victim had opened the door to sweep the compound. He first opened the back door to take the broom and packer, then left it slightly open while he went out through the front door to sweep the compound, oblivious of what was happening inside the house.

He observed his Jewish religion’s morning prayers. Just then, he heard the shout of ‘Yawhew, Yawhew, and rushed into the house just in time to see the deceased struggling with some men.

One of the assailants tried to use a machete

on his head, but he dodged, and it landed on his shoulders.

Crying for justice, Mbakwe family are saying “We are befuddled since my brother’s wife died in a motor accident on 11th September while going to Nkwo Nmiri market with our mother and he was killed on 11th October, a month after, also on the same market day.

The killers took his phones and that of his wife and we don’t know how to contact his in-laws in Liberia. We are perplexed and at a loss on

what to do”-Sister of the deceased, Chinyere Ajonu

*“We have arrested five persons over the alleged murder of a man one month after his wife died in a car accident. We have opened an

investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the event”-CSP Mike Abattam, Police public relations officer, Imo State Police Command