Ekiti govt reacts to Knocks on Cargo Airport without ATC

Ekiti State Government has reacted to the Cargo Airport commissioned by former Governor Kayode Fayemi without the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

It was reported that the former governor of the State, Kayode Fayemi had commissioned the Cargo Airport along Ado-Ijan Road, Ado-Ekiti on October 15, 2022, a day to end his tenure.

The former governor had added that the project, which began in 2019, was geared towards unlocking the vast potential inherent in the state to attract investors, provide easy transportation of agricultural products, and job opportunities and open the state for rapid development.

It “is of a world-class standard,” Fayemi later said in a series of tweets on Saturday.what

“Being a category 4E airport, this means we can accommodate large cargo – Aircraft. The Cargo Apron 155m x 128m can conveniently accommodate two 747-400. The passenger apron 137m x 100.5m can also accommodate three Boeing 737,” he had said.

“The runway length is 3.2km, the width is 60m (45m full strength and 7-5m each at the shoulders). The terminal building is built to operate and process international and domestic passengers.”

But a few days after Fayemi commissioned the Airport, the online, reports have it that the airport does not have Air Traffic Control (ATC) and is still under construction.

Several projects , it was said had not been completed at the airport.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC), which is one of the most important facilities in an airport, is also yet to be completed.

It was therefore alleged that he former governor waste deceived Ekiti people by bribing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to release its fighter jet which could land anywhere by design.

The airport project has yet to reach a significant stage.

“Nothing has been completed at the airport, only the runway was rushed so that the fighter jet could land there.

“No plane can land there for now except for the likes of the military jet which can land anyway by design.

“No control system yet. He bribed and used the Nigerian Air Force to deceive the public that he completed the airport and a military aircraft was deployed, flown by an Ekiti indigene,”l

“All the visitors that attended the swearing-in flew to Akure from where most were ferried to Ado-Ekiti by helicopter for the ceremony.

“The new governor (Oyebanji) didn’t attend the opening of the airport and upon being sworn in, he froze all the state accounts.

“For now, Fayemi only inaugurated it in his name; so another person doesn’t take the glory. It’s nowhere near completion at all.”

Reacting, the state government confirmed that the Cargo Airport is still under construction.

Bunmi Awotiku, the project coordinator of the airport in a statement said the project was still under construction as facilities needed to run smooth operations including the Air Control Tower were yet to be in place.

“No Control Tower. Yes, you’re right. A Control tower is required. We are yet to start full operations.

“For the test flight, what is required is to establish ground-to-air communication between the Air traffic Controller with the Pilot.

“For the information of the public too, we had a mobile Tower manned by the Nigeria Airspace Management Authority personnel. No regulation was flouted,” he said.

“No markings on the runway. This is equally untrue. We have started the markings from the Active Runway 21 to a reasonable extent to allow a Turboprop lightweight aircraft to land safely.

“The rain was disturbing when we started the marking. We gave the completion date as august 31st, 2022 but had unfavorable weather. Notwithstanding, we deliver to standards.

“In Aviation, you don’t joke with Safety and security. We met all NCAR’s regulations and would never cut corners. A large chunk of passengers going through Akure Airport is Ekiti-bound passengers. We shall harvest this and more patronage.

“Sixthly: it is a cargo airport, with no room for passengers. This is far from the truth. It is to serve both cargo and passengers. The Passenger apron is the first to be completed. This can accommodate three Boeing 737. The cargo apron is ongoing. This too can take in two Boeing 747.

“Many facilities would be in place before operational flight commences. Scheduled flights need several clearances from the regulatory sector of the aviation industry and we would meet all requisite obligations.

“Ekiti Airport has come to stay and would never be an abandoned project. It shall generate revenue for Ekiti. We are open to the world.”

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) is also yet to be completed. The primary purpose of ATC worldwide is to prevent collisions, organise and expedite the flow of air traffic, and provide information and other support for pilots.

The facility is responsible for the active runway surfaces. Air control clears aircraft for takeoff or landing, ensuring that prescribed runway separation will exist at all times.

If the air controller detects any unsafe conditions, a landing aircraft may be instructed to “go-around” and be re-sequenced into the landing pattern.

This re-sequencing will depend on the type of flight and may be handled by the air controller, approach or terminal area controller.