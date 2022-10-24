Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori welcomes baby

October 24, 2022

Popular gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori has welcomed another baby with her husband, Prince Dave Akinyemi.

Alaseyori, in a post on her verified Instagram page, said: “To God alone be all the glory. It ended in praise. No calls for now please. #GratefulToMyBoneMarrow #FaithfulGod #OurTestimony”.

Since the announcement, congratulatory messages and prayers have continued to pour in for the singer.

Congratulating her, Alaseyori’s colleague, Tope Alabi said: “You are welcome baby girl, congratulations @adeyinkaalaseyori.

Also, popular entertainers including; Dayo Amusa, Arole, Aisha Lawal, Woli Agba, Kemi Korede, Jide Awobona, Liz Dasilva, Boye Best, Ola Best and a host of others.

