Tinubu donates N100m to flood victims in Kano

Bola Tinubu, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.

The APC presidential candidate announced the donation during a dinner organised in his honour by the Kano business community council on Saturday in Kano.

He said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected areas and called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the country.

Speaking on the suitability of his candidacy for office, Mr Tinubu said that if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest.”

The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries across Nigeria and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth.

He also commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his stride in Infrastructure development in the state, describing Mr Ganduje as a “friend and a reliable partner”.

Thanking them for the honour, Mr Tinubu also promised the Kano business community that he would provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He thanked the business community for the honour and promised to look into their blueprint if elected.

“If we win the election, we will call your representatives and see how we can move the nation forward,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said Mr Tinubu has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains.

“Kano is APC and APC is Kano. So, our people are on board and we are soliciting for their support as usual,” he explained.

Mr Ganduje said Mr Tinubu was a leader who would unite and move the nation forward.

He charged all party members to remain united and focused as the party moved with Nigerians to victory in 2023.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, commended the business community council for organising the dinner for the presidential hopeful.

Mr Adamu described the gesture as an endorsement, saying that their demands would be met if Mr Tinubu was elected as president.

Some of the members of the business community council spoke and presented their blueprint to Mr Tinubu, appealing to him to provide an enabling environment for businesses to grow and flourish if elected.

They also urged him to focus on power as many industries were closed due to a lack of a steady power supply.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for building the largest railway project in the state, the AKK gas pipeline and Dala Inland Dry Port.

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied to the dinner by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Zamfara states.

Others included members of the National Assembly, state executive council and other party stalwarts.

(NAN)