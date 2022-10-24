Tinubu rates Obi, Atiku high,says, ” It’s a game of 3″



Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has narrowed the 2023 Presidency to a race of three.

A total of 18 parties fielded candidates for the number one position in the land, but the ruling party’s candidate believes he has just two persons – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – to contend with in February.

Although he did not mention the names of the duo, it was very clear he was referring to them as APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, gave context to Tinubu’s comment at an interactive session with leaders of the Tijanniya Sect in Kano on Sunday.