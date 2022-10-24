Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu rates Obi, Atiku high,says, ” It’s a game of 3″

Tinubu rates Obi, Atiku high,says, ” It’s a game of 3″

YouNews October 24, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 54 Views


Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has narrowed the 2023 Presidency to a race of three.

A total of 18 parties fielded candidates for the number one position in the land, but the ruling party’s candidate believes he has just two persons – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – to contend with in February.

Although he did not mention the names of the duo, it was very clear he was referring to them as APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, gave context to Tinubu’s comment at an interactive session with leaders of the Tijanniya Sect in Kano on Sunday.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Analysts say Apostle Suleiman has a whole lot of explanation to make

There are more than meet the eyes as far as these 21st century self-professed charismatic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.