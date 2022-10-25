Reactions as Obaseki says Obi ‘ll Run Out Of Steam

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has been slammed for saying the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will run out of steam in trying to ensure he emerges President in 2023.

The supporters, popularly known as Obidients, took to Twitter after Obaseki stated that they will soon run out of steam.

The governor made the statement during the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state on Monday.

He said, “People who say they are Obidients, of course, they will be but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing? They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election, you get it.”

Reacting, an Obi supporter with the handle, @EmekaKa36263450, said, “They thought we are tired. If only they know how prepared we are. People are busy doing underground work for PO. From December, you are going to see men spring out from all angles to the needful. PO is coming…”

@TheCuriousMind1 said, “Out of steam with just three months to the election? As long as there’s hunger, poverty and insecurity, my brother Obaseki, steam will be increasing even more. So think well.”

Another supporter, @Albazzini, said, “Gov Obaseki knows that his household would vote for Peter Obi. His cabinet and Edolites are Obidient. He should stop deceiving Atiku. 2023 is around the corner and no amount of running down would stop the movement. Nigerians would #VoteWisely.

On his part, @Princes51013171 said, “It’s like this man has been lashed for having stylishly supported Obidient in the past? But regardless, our labour will never be in vain. It’s you, the entire PDP and APC that your efforts will be in vain. Obi shall triumph and be declared a winner come 2023 God willing!”.

@ punch