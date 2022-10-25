Rishi Sunak emerges UK Prime Minister

British politician Rishi Sunak was Monday elected Conservative leader and will become the next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs

Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative party,” senior backbencher Graham Brady said, as Mordaunt vowed her “full support” for the former finance minister.

This happened following last week’s resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Former leader Boris Johnson pulled out of the race late Sunday, leaving a straight fight between Sunak and Mordaunt.

“These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest, it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today,” Mordaunt said in a statement.

The Tories retain a majority in parliament, meaning that as their leader, Sunak will be named prime minister by King Charles III