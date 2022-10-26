DSS allays fear of Terrorist attacks on Abuja

The Department of State Services, often known as DSS, has responded to the security warning that was issued by the United States Embassy in Abuja, which stated that there is a possibility of a terrorist assault taking place in Abuja this week.

According to a previous report the United States Mission issued a brief statement on Sunday naming the targets of the attack as being government facilities, houses of worship, schools, markets, retail malls, hotels, and bars.

In response, the Service issued an appeal for calm and asked people in Nigeria to remain watchful in light of the warnings. It stated that it would collaborate with other security agencies to protect the peace, and it also called to the people of Nigeria to assist security services with relevant information regarding threats and suspected criminal acts that are occurring around them.

“The Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, October 22.”

The public might remember that in the past, the Service has issued a variety of warnings that were very similar. “The Service urges calm as it collaborates with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to uphold peace and order in Abuja and the surrounding areas,”