How was your day without WhatsApp (for few hrs) on Tuesday ?

WhatsApp, the instant communication app owned by Meta, was reportedly down.

WhatsApp outage was noted few minutes past 8:00 Tuesday morning (WAT).

The outage has prevented sending messages to groups, while personal messages display only one tick, an indication that they are sent but not delivered.

DownDetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, said it had received over 80,000 complaints about the outage within an hour.