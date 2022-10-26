Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
How was your day without WhatsApp (for few hrs) on Tuesday ?

YouNews October 26, 2022

Many Noticed it. But some thought it was their network or phone issues.

It was down, users unable to send, receive messages.

WhatsApp, the instant communication app owned by Meta, was reportedly down.

WhatsApp users are currently unable to send or receive messages on the app.

WhatsApp outage was noted few minutes past 8:00 Tuesday morning (WAT).

The outage has prevented sending messages to groups, while personal messages display only one tick, an indication that they are sent but not delivered.

DownDetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, said it had received over 80,000 complaints about the outage within an hour.

