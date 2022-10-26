Medical Doctor begs Ooni, wants to be wife No.8

Just as Ooni of ife finished the marriage ceremony to his wife no 6, an application has come up from another superb lady .

Believing she would fill into Ooni’s spec, as a professional and accomplished lady, which is a trace found in each of these new set of 6 women in his Harem, she has boldly apply.

A lady by name Aridunnu is said to be wife no 7. Ceremony would be done properly to usher her into the Palace in fee days time, YOUNEWS learnt.

A Nigerian medical practitioner identified as Bella Nifemi on Twitter declared her interest to be the wife of the Ooni of Ife.

Recall that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been a name on the lips of Nigerians after he went on a marrying spree.

He has at the moment, married six women.

Bella Nifemi who hails from Ekiti state has now battled for the position of seventh wife.

Bella Nifemi has assured the monarch that she will represent the Ekiti community well.

According to her, “This is my submission to be Ooni’s 8th (7th) wife. I’m also a Medical Doctor and I will represent Twitter and Ekiti community well”.