Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu says Pastor Adeboye named him Abraham, prophetic
Pic.19. From left: APC leader; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator representing Lagos Central Constituency, Oluremi Tinubu and General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during the 66th Annual Convention of Church in Lagos on Tuesday (7/8/18). 04255/7/8/2018/Okoya Olatunde/JAU/NAN

Tinubu says Pastor Adeboye named him Abraham, prophetic

YouNews October 26, 2022 Celebrity, Press Release, Trending, Uncategorized Leave a comment 52 Views

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has claimed that the popular pastor; of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye has rechristened him, Abraham.

The former Lagos State governor said the RCCG general overseer called him the father of nations.

Recall that many Nigerians accused the ruling APC of an agenda of Muslim-Muslim ticket and to Islamise Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu said Pastor Adeboye called him the father of nations the day that his wife, Remi, was ordained a pastor in the RCCG.

The day my wife ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham,” Mr Tinubu said. “I said what’s the meaning? He said father of nation.”

Mr Tinubu disclosed this while speaking with the Kano chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Monday.

Mr Tinubu’s choice of a Muslim running mate in the person of former Borno State governor Kashim Shettima has been met with criticisms from Christians, with many accusing the ruling APC of an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

Lawan Babachir, a Tinubu ally and APC chieftain, had threatened that Christians will vote against the APC, describing the same faith ticket as “satanic.”

In July, it was reported that the State Security Service in a secret memo to President Muhammadu Buhari warned that Mr Tinubu’s choice of vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election would trigger a sectarian crisis that could destabilise Nigeria.

“The day my wife ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham,” Mr Tinubu said. “I said what’s the meaning? He said father of nation.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Will We take inspiration from emergence of PM Rishi Sunak?

Boris Johnson was Prime Minister in United Kingdom from 24 July 2019 – 6 September ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.