Tinubu says Pastor Adeboye named him Abraham, prophetic

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has claimed that the popular pastor; of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye has rechristened him, Abraham.

The former Lagos State governor said the RCCG general overseer called him the father of nations.

Recall that many Nigerians accused the ruling APC of an agenda of Muslim-Muslim ticket and to Islamise Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu said Pastor Adeboye called him the father of nations the day that his wife, Remi, was ordained a pastor in the RCCG.

The day my wife ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham,” Mr Tinubu said. “I said what’s the meaning? He said father of nation.”

Mr Tinubu disclosed this while speaking with the Kano chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Monday.

Mr Tinubu’s choice of a Muslim running mate in the person of former Borno State governor Kashim Shettima has been met with criticisms from Christians, with many accusing the ruling APC of an agenda to Islamise Nigeria.

Lawan Babachir, a Tinubu ally and APC chieftain, had threatened that Christians will vote against the APC, describing the same faith ticket as “satanic.”

In July, it was reported that the State Security Service in a secret memo to President Muhammadu Buhari warned that Mr Tinubu’s choice of vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election would trigger a sectarian crisis that could destabilise Nigeria.

