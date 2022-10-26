“Why Nnamdi Kanu can not be released now”

The Federal Government, on Monday, gave reasons why it has not complied with the Court of Appeal judgement that ordered it to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

We rely on the case of FRN Vs Dokubo, where the Supreme Court held that where national security is threatened or likelihood of it being threatened, human rights take secondary place.

“Once there is a threat to national security, human rights of any individual can be suspended until such threat is taken care of.

“Once security of the nation is in jeopardy, the individual right may not even exist”, FG argued through its lawyer, Mr. David Kaswe, an Assistant State Counsel in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

It further told the court that there is intelligence report that releasing Kanu from detention would worsen the security situation in the South East region.