Will We take inspiration from emergence of PM Rishi Sunak?

Boris Johnson was Prime Minister in United Kingdom from 24 July 2019 – 6 September 2022. He led UK for an approximate 3 years.

Why was he removed ?

His term in office was reportedly tainted by scandals that included a luxury renovation of his official residence and the appointment of a minister who had been accused of sexual misconduct. But the most unforgiving one that saw him out of office was “breaches of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules”. He was taken down.

Liz Truss came with impressive track record. Born in 1975 and studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at Merton College, Oxford, graduating in 1996. A former Liberal Democrat who once marched against Margaret Thatcher and later joined the conservatives and a former Minister for the Union; Minister for the Civil Service; First Lord of the Treasury; Secretary for State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs till she became Prime Minister. With all of these sterling records from a stellarhead, why was she booted out?

Because on Sept. 23, Truss’ finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called “mini-budget” which began a turbulent period for U.K. bond markets. The markets balked at the debt-funded tax cuts Liz Truss’s Finance Minister put forward.

Most of these policies were reversed three weeks later by the second finance minister, Jeremy Hunt but not enough to placate those who were bent on removing Truss from office. Today she’s history serving as UK Prime Minister for just 45 days, shortest in history!

Now, some of you live within these systems that hold zero tolerance for ineptitude. Some of you enjoy the proceeds of accountable governance from the fact that leaders are held up even by demands of decorum. These systems are definitely not perfect but at least, leaders are held to certain standards.

How is it that you live in these nations, enjoy the effect of good governance but gloat around with such audacious impunity to insult anyone in Nigeria who calls out bad governance? What manner of fake patriotism will make you live abroad but lampoon those at home who demand good leadership? Quit this double standards already!

But for as long as your soul cannot tell you you’re indulging in double standards, then you don’t have a soul.