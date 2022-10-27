Man kills girlfriend harvests eyeballs, sells body parts for N10m

A man in Adamawa State has been sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend and harvesting parts of her body for a ₦10 million prize allegedly offered by a buyer.

The Adamawa State High Court sentenced Abubakar Mohammed to death by hanging for killing Christiana Augustine, removing her eyeballs, cutting her breast, and removing her tongue.

Facts of the matter gathered on Wednesday, revealed that Abubakar, who is a father of seven children and who hails from Jauro Tukur village in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, relocated to Shagari Phase II, Yola South LGA of Adamawa State in search of a means of livelihood.

He became a water vendor and along the line fell in love with Christiana.

He had also, in the course of time, come in contact with a man known as Buhari Mohammed, also a resident of Yola, who allegedly hinted him about a man who had indicated interest to buy eyeballs at N10 million.