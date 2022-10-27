Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Court Cases » Man kills girlfriend harvests eyeballs, sells body parts for N10m

Man kills girlfriend harvests eyeballs, sells body parts for N10m

YouNews October 27, 2022 Court Cases, Crime, News, Press Release Leave a comment 51 Views

A man in Adamawa State has been sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend and harvesting parts of her body for a ₦10 million prize allegedly offered by a buyer.

The Adamawa State High Court sentenced Abubakar Mohammed to death by hanging for killing Christiana Augustine, removing her eyeballs, cutting her breast, and removing her tongue.

Facts of the matter gathered on Wednesday, revealed that Abubakar, who is a father of seven children and who hails from Jauro Tukur village in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, relocated to Shagari Phase II, Yola South LGA of Adamawa State in search of a means of livelihood.

He became a water vendor and along the line fell in love with Christiana.

He had also, in the course of time, come in contact with a man known as Buhari Mohammed, also a resident of Yola, who allegedly hinted him about a man who had indicated interest to buy eyeballs at N10 million.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Kaduna refinery’ revival set as Buhari invites Daewoo

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Seoul, South Korea, expressed delight as he witnessed the signing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.