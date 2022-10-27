Oil marketers plot price increase with scarcity

There are more than one indication that ongoing fuel scarcity is because oil marketers were again moving to hike PMS price.

The National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chief Ukadike Chineduvsaid, “It is true because both the maritime charges and that of vessels have gone up.

The cost of diesel has also spiked. So how will the vessel owner cope?

“There is so much stress on the naira. Some of the depot charges are paid in dollars, and these are transactions that are done here in Nigeria.”

On whether marketers were not buying again from NNPC, the IPMAN official stated that most products of the national oil firm were stored in the company’s mother depot.

“They now give some private tank farm owners allocation to load from their mother depot/vessels with daughter vessels. So, the private tank farm owner is saddled with the responsibility of hiring a daughter vessel,” Ukadike stated

He added, “But the price of hiring vessels now has doubled and there is no way the private depots can sell the product at the former price of about N162/litre. It is not possible.

“Some NNPC filling stations are even selling at N180/litre, which is why you see independent marketers selling at N190 – N195/litre.”

The NNPC did not respond when contacted to speak on the issue, amidst the massive queues that greeted the Conoil filling station directly opposite the headquarters of the company in Abuja on Wednesday.