Why this fuel scarcity ? The ultimate Solution

Oil marketers on Wednesday said the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in many parts of Nigeria was due to the unavailability of mother vessels to ship the product to the country.

Also, they insisted on raising the price of the commodity following the hike in the rate of the United States dollar against the naira, as it was gathered that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was lacking products in many of its depots.

“There is a serious lag in product sufficiency from NNPC because of the unavailability of mother vessels. These are vessels that ship the product from abroad. That is why we have a gap,”

YOUNEWS is aware that It is not just about flood, because the scarcity is hitting many other parts of the country.

There was serious scarcity in Port Harcourt and you can see what is happening in Lagos now. In Abuja it has been there since.

Checks revealed that the western zone were lacking products, as “all the private depots and even NNPC don’t have products.”

In Port Harcourt, there is no product in private depots,

The real issue is that the marketers now buy products from depots at N179 – N180/litre; for those who manage to get. That is why we the independent marketers are tired of this epileptic distribution of PMS.

YOUNEWS Posits that the ultimate solution is for the Federal Government to revived the refineries.

The over dependence on imports is really devaluing our naira and bringing suffering on the masses. One dollar is now N760 at the parallel market.”

The cost of PMS locally would definitely rise because Nigeria is importing the commodity.