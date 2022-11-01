Knocks on Eniola Badmus for breaking Davido’s son death

The rumored death, however, emanated from a now deleted post from actress, Eniola Badmus, late Monday.

Nigerians, while reacting to Badmus’ post, criticised her for leaking such sensitive information to the public

The victim’s family had yet to issue a statement or react to the tragic development as of the time this report was filed.

However, since the news of Ifeanyi’s rumored death became public knowledge, Nigerians, particularly entertainment lovers, had been outraged and traumatised by the development.

Makun, in an Instagram post early Tuesday, wrote, “The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic, this hit me so bad.”

Daddy Freeze, who went live on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning said, “When the person you love is someone involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden. I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.”

Lasisi Elenu also posted, “Father heal your children’s heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time oh Lord.”

Reality TV star and actress, Rosemary Afuwape, said on her Instagram story, “My heart can’t take this. This is so painfully unbearable. Chioma and Davido please accept my condolences. No amount of words can comfort your hearts. I am truly sorry for your loss.”

As of 1.28am, news of Ifeanyi’s rumored death was the most trending topic on Twitter.