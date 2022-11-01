Police ‘Arrest’ Davido’s Domestic Staff..death circumstances details emerge

The Lagos State Police Command has stormed the house of singer Davido following the reported death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said that all members of the singer’s domestic staff are currently in police custody.

The DMW boss and his fiance, Chioma Rowland were away from the house when the boy drowned.

YOUNEWS reports that the incident happened at the pool within Davido’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

The boy was said to have been rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors.

One report said Davido had left for the US and Chioma for Ibadan, leaving Ifeanyi with a domestic assistant.

Davido’s associates have turned down requests for information on this matter, leaving the public in the dark.

Hundeyin said preliminary investigation is currently ongoing to unravel what led to the boy’s death.

He said, “Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.

The singer and his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland are still keeping mum over their son’s death.

If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s PRO, YOUNEWS learnt revealed that some staff members are currently being questioned.

He said the staffers are being investigated for negligence to ascertain which of them are culpable in the case.

“There is not much to say. Some domestic staff members were brought in for questioning to find out what they know about it. Anybody found culpable or guilty of negligence will stay back and assist in the ongoing investigation,” he said.

In the past two years, the singer and his girlfriend have been under public scrutiny over their relationship.

Davido proposed to Chioma in September 2019 after the couple put together a low-key introduction ceremony.

They thereafter announced plans to tie the knot but would later postpone the wedding.

Their relationship temporarily hit the rocks in March 2021 amid rumours that Davido had an affair with a model.

Davido and Chioma appeared to have reunited in October 2022, hinting that their wedding had been set for 2023.