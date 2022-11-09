Another Association of Lawyers, Law Society Of Nigeria, Emerges ?

There are claims that professionals ,Lawyers of northern extraction in Nigeria is behind this. A Yoruba man is the factional leader.

But interestingly, hours after the news began to trend, a Disclaimer of it has come denying the purported Pro Tem National Executives of the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS).

My attention has just been drawn to the purported Executive Committee of the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS) and hereby wish to assure all Legal Practitioners in Nigeria that the purported Executive Committee are unknown to the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS). The Law Society of Nigeria (NLS) was incorporated on 28th December, 1994, by my goodself, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, as Convener and as Secretary with Mr. Charles I. Idehen as Chairman. The idea was to save the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from self-destruction after the 1992 Port Harcourt crises and we have over the years reviewed the need to keep the Nigerian Lawyers under the main umbrella of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Recent events in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have led to an increasing agitation for the full commencement of activities of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) for which some representatives of the persons now claiming to be Executives of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) held a meeting with me and one of the promoters of the Law Society of Nigeria on 6th October, 2022, in Lagos, where thier appeal for the commencement of full activities was tabled, considered and deferred for further consultations with some of the other key promoters and the sole surviving Trustees. That consultation is ongoing and the hasty announcement by the said letter with reference number LDN/BOB/C/2022/Vol. 1/001 , on the indicated subject

‘LAW SOCIETY OF NIGERIA:

NOTICE OF EXISTENCE AND NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE’ to the Body of Benchers of its pro tem National Executives of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN), namely :

a. Kunle Ogunba, SAN – President

b. Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack – Vice President

c. Abdulqadir Alhaji Sani – Secretary

d. Olasupo Ojo – Welfare Secretary

e. Chioma Ferguson – Treasurer

f. Douglas Ogbankwa – Publicity Secretary

g. Zara Umar Yakub – Financial Secretary

h. Alice Ogaku Awonugba – Assistant Secretary

i. Hassan Sherif – Assistant Publicity Secretary;

are with respect to them unknown to the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS), and should be disregarded by all Nigerian Lawyers and the Distinguished Body of Benchers of Nigeria to whom the letter dated 24th October, 2022, was written. The logo and Motto – Justice For All on the purported letter claiming to be that of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) are alien to the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS) and amounts to the tort of passing-off. That the offices known to the Law Society of Nigeria (NLS) as provided for in Article 6 of the Constitution of the Law Society of Nigeria dated 10th February, 1994, and submitted to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) are as follows:

a. PRESIDENT

b. PRESIDENT-ELECT

c. CHAIR OF THE HOUSE OF DELEGATES

d. SECRETARY

e. TREASURER

f. SECRETARY-ELECT

g. TREASURER-ELECT

h. EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT In conclusion on behalf of the Promoters of the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) and as Founding Secretary, I hereby state categorically that NO EXECUTIVE has been appointed for the Law Society of Nigeria as at today, Sunday 30th October, 2022, and that the purported notice should be disregarded.

Thank you.

Regards.

Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN

CONVENER AND FOUNDING SECRETARY

LAW SOCIETY OF NIGERIA (LSN)