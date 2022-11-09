Brazil Names 26-man 2022 World Cup Squad

Manchester United’s Casemiro, Fred, Antony and Alex Telles have made Brazil’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Telles is currently on loan at Spanish side Sevilla, while Casemiro, Fred and Antony have all played key roles for Erik ten Hag’s Reds this term.

Brazil’s national-team boss Tite was at Old Trafford for United’s 1-0 triumph against West Ham recently, in which Casemiro started and Fred came off the bench.

The duo have both been selected in the final squad for the World Cup, with Antony and Telles also on the plane, even though the former has been out of late due to injury.

Casemiro and Antony both arrived at United in the summer, from Real Madrid and Ajax respectively, and the pair have certainly made an impact at Old Trafford.

Antony became the first-ever Red to notch in his first three Premier League fixtures, while Casemiro has emerged a lynch-pin at the heart of midfield, winning Player of the Month for October.

Fred has continued to be a key member of the squad this term, while Telles has started regularly in Seville.

Brazil’s squad also includes the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Thiago Silva, to name a few, while Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus has made the cut.

BRAZIL SQUAD

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, D. Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Ribeiro, B.Guimaraes, Fabinho, Fred, Paqueta, Antony, G.Jesus, G.Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Jnr.

BRAZIL’S GROUP-STAGE FIXTURES

24 NOVEMBER

Brazil v Serbia

28 NOVEMBER

Brazil v Switzerland (16:00 GMT)

2 DECEMBER

Cameroon v Brazil

Kick-off times are 19:00 GMT unless stated.