Crypto: Binance now accepts deposits and withdrawals in Naira

The World’s largest crypto exchange platform, Binance, announced on Monday, November 7, 2023, that withdrawals and deposits are now permitted in naira.

Crypto traders from Nigeria can now deposit and withdraw their cryptos in the local currency from their Binance Wallets.

The addition of the gateway will reduce the hassles faced by investors from Nigeria as they trade on the platform.

A statement by Binance said that the decision to add the naira feature is to expand its mission to increase the crypto adoption rate in Nigeria.

Binance encouraged all current and future customers to comply with its KYC requirements so they can start using the newly introduced gateway.

Feature previously paused due to CBN policy Binance temporarily paused withdrawal and deposits into its wallets in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clampdown on deposit money banks trading in crypto.