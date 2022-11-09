Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » Business » Crypto: Binance now accepts deposits and withdrawals in Naira

Crypto: Binance now accepts deposits and withdrawals in Naira

YouNews November 9, 2022 Business, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

The World’s largest crypto exchange platform, Binance, announced on Monday, November 7, 2023, that withdrawals and deposits are now permitted in naira.

Crypto traders from Nigeria can now deposit and withdraw their cryptos in the local currency from their Binance Wallets.

The addition of the gateway will reduce the hassles faced by investors from Nigeria as they trade on the platform.

A statement by Binance said that the decision to add the naira feature is to expand its mission to increase the crypto adoption rate in Nigeria.

Binance encouraged all current and future customers to comply with its KYC requirements so they can start using the newly introduced gateway.

Feature previously paused due to CBN policy Binance temporarily paused withdrawal and deposits into its wallets in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clampdown on deposit money banks trading in crypto.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Brazil Names 26-man 2022 World Cup Squad

Manchester United’s Casemiro, Fred, Antony and Alex Telles have made Brazil’s 26-man squad for the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022