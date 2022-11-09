NDLEA exposes trending tactics of drugs exporters

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has sound a note of warning to Nigerians about trending tactic of drugs exporters.

“We insist, don’t take any luggage or consignment not packed in your presence or that you’ve not thoroughly dismantled and searched from anyone to take abroad.

NDLEA exposes yet another criminal mode of drug concealment in tomato .

It was uncovered by NDLEA officers at Lagos airport.

YOUNEWS reveals details of this and more

“Nigerians should take this advisory seriously, there are desperate persons out there determined to get rich quick even if it means conning unsuspecting individuals into drug crime.”

Busted again! Just out of desperation, three different types of drugs: methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis concealed in these footwears with tramadol and rohypnol hidden in soap bars 🧼 going to UAE as uncovered by ⁦‪@ndlea_nigeria‬⁩ at Lagos airport

This is yet another revelation on how disingenuous drug traffickers can be to conceal illicit substances in their bid to evade detection. This video shows how a mule hid illicit drugs in his car tyre, travelling with it in the night along Abuja-Kaduna highway. Yet still got caught by @ndlea_nigeria officers on night patrol