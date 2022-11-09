Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » NDLEA exposes trending tactics of drugs exporters

NDLEA exposes trending tactics of drugs exporters

YouNews November 9, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has sound a note of warning to Nigerians about trending tactic of drugs exporters.

“We insist, don’t take any luggage or consignment not packed in your presence or that you’ve not thoroughly dismantled and searched from anyone to take abroad.

NDLEA exposes yet another criminal mode of drug concealment in tomato .

It was uncovered by NDLEA officers at Lagos airport.

YOUNEWS reveals details of this and more

“Nigerians should take this advisory seriously, there are desperate persons out there determined to get rich quick even if it means conning unsuspecting individuals into drug crime.”

Busted again! Just out of desperation, three different types of drugs: methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis concealed in these footwears with tramadol and rohypnol hidden in soap bars 🧼 going to UAE as uncovered by ⁦‪@ndlea_nigeria‬⁩ at Lagos airport

This is yet another revelation on how disingenuous drug traffickers can be to conceal illicit substances in their bid to evade detection. This video shows how a mule hid illicit drugs in his car tyre, travelling with it in the night along Abuja-Kaduna highway. Yet still got caught by @ndlea_nigeria officers on night patrol

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Wizkid’s Track List For Upcoming Album, More Love, Less Ego

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat Artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has released the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2022