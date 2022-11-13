Tinubu intimidates Obi, Atiku with ‘Bullion Van money’, reveals fund sources

Tongues are wagging and there are pointed accusations that All progressive Party (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is gradually bringing out bullion van money for campaign.

And that he is intimidating other aspirants with huge amount of money the campaign organization is boasting about.

22 governors on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress are raising campaign funds for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The spokesperson for the Labour Party Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, said pointedly that the APC has corrupt and overzealous leaders who intimidate the opposition.

He noted that the Labour Party could not match the APC in terms of campaign funding.

He said, “The APC cannot deceive us that Nigerians will willingly donate to them. No. They have stashed away government’s funds and using state-owned media and billboards.

” We have seen their bullion vans here and there. Peter Obi cannot be accused of doing the same.

People’s Democratic Party have accused the governing party of stashing away public funds for the election.

However, in defence of Tinubu the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, denied allegations that the party was relying on stolen funds for its campaigns.

He disclosed that aside from the funds raised internally, the party structured its campaign funding in a way that governors hosting each event would foot the bills.

He said this would be in addition to targeted donations from former governors, ranking National Assembly members and influential members of the campaign council.

He stated, “The campaign council has been given some money for its activities. We have 22 APC governors and many of the campaign finances are being handled directly by the governors.”

He said all APC governors were in full support of the candidate.

‘Not taxpayers’ money’

Onanuga noted, “We have so far conducted town hall meetings in Nasarawa, Niger and Lagos states. I can tell you that the respective governors funded the activities, including the billboards for the event. Governors are even footing the bills for TV advertisements and radio jingles. As the ruling party, we have an advantage over others.”

When asked how the governors would support the party without misappropriating or diverting state funds, he said, “The money the governors are spending has nothing to do with taxpayers’ money. They have a way of raising funds from friends.

“At the national level, we have a fundraising committee which is not raising money from the government but from people who believe in our principal and are willing to back him all the way. For instance, the composition of our campaign council comprises former governors, former senators and elder statesmen. They are also donors to the campaign.”

In the same vein, the spokesperson for the campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), dismissed claims that the APC was trying to intimidate other parties with stolen taxpayers’ money.

He stated, “These characters that are saying we are the ones trying to muscle them in are not saying the truth. They are the ones trying to do that.

Remember the humongous amount the PDP stole in 16 years. We are still recovering that money to date.

“The kind of probity and austere life the President ( Muhammadu Buhari) lives is what obtains down the line. It appears we are the government in power, yet we are not in power.

” That is because we have a President who has repeatedly said nobody will dip their hands in the public purse to fund campaigns.

“At the appropriate time, as required by law, we will open our books to INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).”

Conversely, the other two leading political parties Labour Party with Peter Obi as its Presidential candidate and People’s Democratic Party with Atiku Abubakar as its Presidential candidate does have fund so good to match Tinubu and APC.

Labour Party spokesperson said “We won’t engage in heavy spending like these other people in APC who have stolen Nigerian people’s money. We will limit our campaigns and funding to our capacity. We are only going to match them with our little resources so that the campaign won’t be starved of funds. That is how things are done all over the world, except in cases where you have crowd-funding.”

PDP too is in dilemma

over paucity of funds to prosecute its campaigns across the country.

This is said to be compounded by the five governors who have boycotted the activities of the party.

They include Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Oyo, Abia, Benue and Enugu states respectively.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate who had boasted that the money to run the campaigns was not a problem is yet to release campaign funds, though a source said he was only being careful.

“Also, the governors who pulled out of the council have not shown any financial commitment to the campaign but there is a chance this will change if the party succeeds in reconciling with them.

It will be recalled that the Electoral Act, 2022 pegged the maximum election expenses to be incurred by a presidential candidate at N5bn.