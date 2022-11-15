Igbo bizman dies after 18 days, Ransome payment to kidnappers

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State-based transport company, Ekwulobia Urban Mass Transit Limited, Chief Innocent Ezeokafor, has reportedly died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi (NAUTH).

Ezeokafor’s death is coming one week after he was released by kidnappers who abducted him on October 19, 2022.

Details from the company headquarters at Ekwulobia said Ezeokafor died at the intensive care unit of NAUTH where he was rushed to on Saturday when his health condition deteriorated.

He was said to have spent 18 days in captivity before regaining his freedom.

According to family sources, his health worsened while in captivity and developed into severe complications which eventually led to his death.