Osinbajo Apologises To Tinubu, calls him ‘Emilokan’ publicly

Vice President Yemi Osinajo has apologised to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for failing to acknowledge him at the funeral of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s mother.

Speaking on Saturday at the funeral service held at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Owo, Osinbajo acknowledged the presence of Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The Vice-president also acknowledged the presence of notable politicians and personalities present including, party chieftains, former governors, lawmakers, ministers, senators and captains of industry amongst others.

Shortly into his speech, Osinbajo was prompted by his aide, who dropped a piece of paper to remind his boss of the presence of Tinubu.

Osinbajo said: “Before I go on, I have made a very big error. I have left out the presidential candidate of our great party, the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Emilokan. Asiwaju, I’m sorry. He was sitting right next to me. Not just sitting right next to me, but right in front of me, but I honour you and welcome you to this event.”