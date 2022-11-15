Tinubu, Adamu, Buhari in closed door meeting

The APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Sunday night over the party’s presidential campaign.

Buhari had arrived from London to Abuja on Sunday after a successful medical trip.

Tinubu arrived the State House, Abuja along with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The duo discussed with the president on modality for the flagging off the party’s presidential campaign.

The APC had fixed November 15, 2023 to flag off its presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State.

Tinubu had been going round the country meeting with key stakeholders as he seeks to win next year’s presidential election and take over power from Buhari.

He has met with the business community in Lagos and also met with farmers in Minna, Niger State.

He has to defeat the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, among others.