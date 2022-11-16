El-Rufai reveals 2 reasons why North would vote Tinubu

Governor El-Rufai who spoke in Hausa urged the people to support the APC presidential candidate to enable him to succeed.

He accused the opposition party of using ethnicity and sometimes religion to drag down the APC’s name and its candidates.

According to him, some people from the North hinted that they would not vote for Tinubu because he is not a Northerner, but he noted that the North would support what is right.

He stated, ‘’They said Asiwaju is not a northerner and they will not vote for him. The people of the North know what is right, they are friendly, and he worked in Lagos, treated our people in Lagos very well, and supported President Muhammadu Buhari to become president twice.

‘’The President has presented his candidate, Bola Tinubu. Those who are saying that Tinubu is not from the North, do they love the North more than the President? When they ruled the country what achievement did they bring? Do not be deceived, this election is between good and evil, between developments and retrogression.

‘’When you allow them into power the North will be dragged backward again, and there will be suffering.

They have spent eight years out of power, so the moment they are given the chance they will be back to embezzling with or without what to embezzle, they will embezzle. Therefore do not be deceived, both the youths and women.‘’