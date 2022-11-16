Lagos Assembly member slumps, dies at APC campaign flag-off in Jos

A member of the House of Assembly, Sobur Olawale, has reportedly died at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State.

Olawale, the chairman of the house committee on local government, was said to have slumped and died on Tuesday after attending the APC presidential campaign flag-off in Jos.

A source in the Lagos Assembly confirmed the development, adding that it is not clear what could have caused the death of the lawmaker.

“It is true that he died, but you will understand that at this moment, I can’t put out a report to announce the death of a very good friend,” the source said.

“He slumped and died. We both travelled to Jos and it’s sad to not come back with him to Lagos.”