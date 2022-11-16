Tinubu campaign begins VIPs, Govs storm Jos in 30 jets

Over 20 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and several other party chieftains arrived at the Jos airport on Tuesday with over 30 private and chartered jets.

They lend support to the presidential campaign inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

Aviation authorities revealed that the Yakubu Gowon Airport recorded over 95 aircraft arrivals and departures of private and commercial planes which conveyed the APC bigwigs, top government officials, and other Very Important Personalities in and out of the Plateau State capital.

While about 17 private jets and helicopters arrived at the airport for the august political gathering, over 15 regional jets and turboprops also touched down in the aerodrome.

At a point, the airport lacks adequate parking space for the high number of aircraft arriving in the state capital. As such, some of the aircraft were forced to fly to Abuja to park, which is just about 30 minutes flight from Plateau. It made it easier for the pilots of the VIP jets to return to pick up their passengers.

This was after an old and unused aircraft hangar at the airport was used for parking by some of the arriving aircraft.

Some of the luxury private jets which touched down at the airport are: Canadian-made Bombardier Challenger 601 operated by Air First Hospitality with an American registration number N320MK, Hawker Siddeley HS 125 operated by Trobell with registration number 5N-ALG, and Learjet 45 operated by Max Air with registration number 5N-BLW.

Others are Challenger 601 operated by West Link with registration number 5N-PDA, United Aviation’s HS125 with registration number 5N-AMM, Gyro Air’s HS125 with registration number 5N-AUB, and Global Aviation’s HS125 with registration number 5NBNM.

The list also includes Triaxell’s Gulfstream IV with registration number 5N-PZE, Nest Oil’s Gulfstream IV with registration number 5N-BYO, and Mounthill Aviation’s Learjet 45 with registration number 5N-BZS, IZY Air’s Challenger 601 with registration number 5N-1ZY, Dornier Aviation’s Beechcraft B190 with registration number 5N-BYW, and Dornier Aviation D328 with registration 5N-BYN

Some of the regional jets that landed in Jos also include Max Air Embraer E135 with registration 5N-BXK, Air Peace Embraer E145, Jet Support Embraer E135, and Aero Tak’s E135 with registration number 5NLRK.

Others are Jet support’s Embraer E145 with registration number 5N-BZT, KS R3 Global’s Embraer E145 with registration number 5N-LOS, Jaz Aviation’s Aviation’s Embraer 135 with registration number 5N-JLA, ValueJet’s Bombardier Challenger CRJ9 and Max Air’s Boeing 737 plane.

Others include Xejet’s Embraer E145 with registration 5N-BZN, Azman Air’s Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N-AIS, Arik Air’s Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 with registration number 5N-BKW.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , was also at the event. Some of the aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet are PAF Boeing 737 with registration number 5N-FGT, PAF Nigerian Air Force helicopter with registration number HIPO04

Also on the ground at the airport was PAF helicopter with registration number 5N-FGI, NAF aircraft F900 with registration number NGR961.

Comparatively, Tinubu’s presidential inauguration recorded more private and charter jets than that of People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar where about 15 private and chartered jets landed in Uyo airport, Akwa Ibom State, for the formal inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign.

Jos stadium

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s presidential campaign was held inside Rwang Pam stadium with party chieftains expressing confidence that the party’s standard bearer would coast home to victory in the 2023 poll.

From Jos airport where the aircrafts parked the dignitaries were moved in motorcades to the Rwang Pam stadium, the venue of the campaign.

Prominent Nigerians at the rally included the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; governors of Cross River, Ben Ayade; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Yobe, Mai Buni; Imo, Hope Uzodimma; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), and Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat.

Others were former Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, former Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Borno State, Modu Ali-Sheriff, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Also at the rally were the APC presidential candidate’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the vice presidential candidate, who both addressed the crowd, and Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the wife of Governor Sanwoolu of Lagos, ministers, and members of the APC National Working Committee.

At the event, Buhari assisted by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, handed over the APC flag to the presidential candidate, who in his speech promised to neutralise terrorists and recalibrate the nation’s security architecture.

The President equally promised to lead the party’s campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari assures voters

Before going to the campaign venue, Buhari was driven to the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, in the company of the APC candidate, the Director-General, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Adamu, among others.

Buhari, during his visit to the Gbong Gwom of Jos reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every vote counted while urging party members to march to deliver the APC candidates now that the party had decided.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, said, “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged,” apparently in response to the Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong, who announced the intention to recreate the 1993 Moshood Abiola’s historic victory in 2023, in a campaign that took off in the same city 30 years ago. That election victory was annulled by the military.

Thousands of party faithful and supporters were also bused to the campaign venue.

Tinubu in his remarks said serving Nigeria is what he had always done and when elected, he would do more to build the economy, provide jobs, power, security, agricultural production and processing as well as the industrial revolution.

He stated, “We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to this nation. February 2023 is more than an election. It is a fight to define the soul of the nation and to determine our collective fate.

‘’Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all? Or do we toss these ideals away, lashing ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose ranting show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy?’’

“One party wants to take us back to a past that never should have been. Another party wants to take us to a past that resides only in its candidate’s head. Neither the old road nor the fantasy road is good enough.

To ensure overall energy security and resource mobilisation for the country, Tinubu promised to continue the ongoing exploration works in all frontier basins and especially speed up the development of the commercial oil find in Gombe/ Bauchi states.

He said, “Most importantly, I will give utmost priority to extinguishing terrorists and violent criminals. We shall augment our military, police and security personnel while providing them with better tactical communication and mobility.

We will employ hi-tech aerial surveillance to track and attack these menaces.

“These evil forces seek to destroy our democratic way of life. I have news for them. We will defeat their destructive way of life.

They shall be utterly defeated and vanquished from our soil.”

He thanked Lalong for leading the campaign as the director-general and hosting the flag-off which he described as successful.