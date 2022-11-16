Tinubu incoherent during Jo’s Campaign kick off – PDP

While ending his address, the presidential candidate mistakenly blurted ‘PD’ while praying for his party.

The APC candidate was heard screaming, “God bless Nigeria, God bless PD-APC.”

The video clip immediately went viral as Tweeps shared it on Twitter.

Commenting on the slip by the APC presidential candidate, the Peoples Democratic Party described it as a sign of God’s blessing on the party.

The PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba in a statement said the development further attested to Tinubu’s belief that ‘’the PDP represents the hope and aspiration of largely Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country.’’

Ologunagba added that since ‘’Tinubu’s prophetic blessings’’ on the PDP, the party has been receiving flurries of calls, solidarity messages and visits from chieftains of the APC, who believe that his prayer is a divine act of God to lead the nation to the right direction.

He stated, “It is apparent that Asiwaju Tinubu was speaking under the ostensible weight of the recent revelation of his indictment for narcotic trafficking which has become a huge burden from which he cannot extricate himself and for which he has lost all moral and legitimate capacity to occupy the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This perhaps explains why Asiwaju Tinubu was incoherent and had no concrete message to Nigerians at the flag-off of his campaign,’’ the party added.