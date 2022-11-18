Indecisive ?.. Wike promise ‘partial support’ for Obi

Indications that Governor Wike Obi is not done with

Prevarication, sitting on the fence on whom to support in the 2023 elections has come to the fore again !

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday pledged to support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi with logistics for his campaign in Rivers State.

Wike, who invited the LP candidate to inaugurate the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port-Harcourt, added that Obi had all the characteristics to lead Nigeria.

Wike said, “Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you.

“I know you as a person, you have all the criteria, you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that.”

It may be recalled that for months crisis has rocked the Peoples Democratic Party as Wike, a PDP member, and four other PDP governors known as the G5 have demanded the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, saying northerners should not be both the PDP national chairman and presidential candidate.

Speaking also to Obi at the inauguration Wike said, “If you had not left (the PDP), you would not have realised your ambition to be able to save Nigeria.”

Earlier YOUNEWS mentioned that Wike also invited the President, Muhammadu Buuhari and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to inaugurate projects in the state, both from the ruling party, APC.

It is not clear the direction he is going .